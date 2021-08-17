'Broncos Country Connected' brings you the latest team analysis, interviews with players

Denver7 Sports and Broncos Broadcast Productions are teaming up for a new weekly production, hosted by Alexis Perry, to break down the X’s and O’s and introduce you to your favorite players behind the mask.

The half-hour “Broncos Country Connected” debuts Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. on Denver7 and will also feature Denver7’s Lionel Bienvenu, Troy Renck and Nick Rothschild.

Former Bronco Ryan Harris will join the crew in-studio breaking down the hottest Broncos news, while Rothschild will have exclusive access to player, finding the best and most unique stories on the team.

“Being with the team, we have some unique access where we can kind of get a little bit more behind closed doors and learn a little bit more about these players,” Perry said in a sit-down with Denver7 ahead of the show’s launch.

“We have amazing stories that we're going to be telling year-round,” Perry said, “[and] it's 52 weeks a year. So, if you're craving a little Broncos content in mid-March, we'll be here for you on Tuesdays.”

Sponsored by Carpet Mill Outlet, the show airs every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on Denver7 and on the free Denver7+ streaming app.

