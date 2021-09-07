Broncos' Chubb detained for failure to appear in traffic case

DENVER – Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday on a warrant for failing to appear in court for traffic-related charges out of Arapahoe County in August.

Court records show Chubb was cited with a traffic infraction for having expired license plates and for misdemeanor driving under restraint on May 6 by the Centennial Police Department.

He was scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 6 in the case. Records show a warrant was issued that day for failing to appear, that Chubb was detained on a warrant Tuesday and the warrant was canceled.

The court records show a $250 bond was set in Chubb’s case on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Chubb was pulled over by deputies for speeding on Tuesday morning.

"After contacting Mr. Chubb it was discovered that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Arapahoe County for FTA (Failure to Appear) on traffic offenses and was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Detention Center and is currently in the process of posting a small bond," DCSO Sgt. Jeff Miller said.

According to court records, Chubb was also found guilty in January of speeding 10-19 miles per hour over the limit in Douglas County last December.

9News first reported news of Chubb's arrest Tuesday.

Chubb, a former first-round draft choice, made his first Pro Bowl last season, notching 7.5 sacks after recovering from ACL surgery on his left knee. He is considered one of the Broncos top players entering this year.

Chubb hurt his ankle in the final preseason game against the Rams and has yet to practice. However, he is expected to play in the team’s opener on Sunday at the New York Giants.

"We are aware of the matter, which was related to an unresolved traffic citation that has now been addressed," the Broncos said in a statement.

