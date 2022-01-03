Broncos-Chiefs moved to Saturday afternoon, will air on Denver7

DENVER – The Broncos will round out their season Saturday afternoon against the Chiefs in a game that will air on Denver7 as part of a doubleheader of NFL coverage.

The Broncos were officially eliminated from playoff contention after their 34-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday and locking in another season with a losing record.

But they can help play spoiler Saturday against the 11-5 Chiefs, who are looking to clinch the top seed in the AFC after winning the division.

The NFL flexed the Kansas City at Denver game to 2:30 p.m. MT Saturday, a game that will air on Denver7. It will be followed by the Cowboys at Eagles game, which starts at 6:15 p.m.

The Broncos could make changes to their coaching staff after the matchup with Kansas City, as head coach Vic Fangio is set to finish his third straight season with a losing record – having gone 5-12 against the AFC West and 0-5 against the Chiefs.

We’ll have a preview of Saturday’s final regular-season game on Broncos Country Connected Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on Denver7, and you can stay with Lionel Bienvenu, Troy Renck and Nick Rothschild for the latest Broncos coverage every day on Denver7 Sports.