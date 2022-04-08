Broncos bring back popular veteran Kareem Jackson on one-year deal

DENVER — The soundtrack of the Broncos defense is back.

Kareem Jackson, a brutish hitter and leaders, has agreed to return on a one-year deal, per a source.

The 33-year-old kept the door open this offseason even after the change in the coaching staff to new coordinator Ejiro Evero. General manager George Paton praised Jackson this offseason, saying while he liked second-year player Caden Sterns' potential, Jackson had set the bar high for the position.

Jackson is a leader on and off the field, a voice that resonates because of his experience and willingness to play without regard to his body.

"Let's GOOOO!!!!!!!!!," Pro Bowl free safety Justin Simmons texted to Denver7. "This made my day."

Broncos defensive lineman DeShawn Williams shared his excitement on Twitter.

Soon after the news broke, the Broncos tweeted a GIF of Jackson flexing his biceps. It is fitting for the type of physical and versatile player Jackson is. In his first three seasons with the Broncos, Jackson boasts 248 tackles, including six for loss, and four interceptions.

He is not afraid to light up receivers like a Christmas Tree — his biggest hit came against Deandre Hopkins in 2019 — or dive into a pile to prevent a short gain. He earned respect with his rugged style despite playing through neck and shoulder issues last season. Jackson, who turns 34 on April 10, projects as a starter, but could be used in specialty roles as well depending how Evero's defense evolves.

Since the acquisition of Russell Wilson, the Broncos have shown they are ready to put their streak of six-straight seasons with no playoffs in the rear view. They have added several players with postseason experience, including defensive lineman D.J. Jones, cornerback K'Waun Williams, edge rusher Randy Gregory and, of course, Wilson, who has reached the playoffs eight times and the Super Bowl twice.

