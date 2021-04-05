Broncos announce price adjustment for season tickets with addition of ninth game

DENVER — On Monday, the Broncos announced a price adjustment for season ticket holders that reflects the addition of a ninth regular season home game against the Detroit Lions.

In the past, the ticket package included eight regular season games and two preseason contests. The 2021 package features nine regular season games and one exhibition. With the a regular season game valued more for obvious reasons, a price change followed. NFL teams will alternate the additional regular season contest by conference on an annual basis.

Based on the new math, the average ticket price will increase by roughly 6 percent, or $55. Marc Jackson, Broncos vice president of ticket sales and service, told The Denver Post that the team's average ticket price of $109.24 ranks near the middle in the NFL. The Broncos increased ticket prices once from 2017-20, 1 percent in 2019.

During the recent league meetings, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that he expects to see full stadiums during the 2021 season. This goal was echoed in the Broncos' letter to season-ticket holders outlining changes in prices and the maintaining of certain safety protocls. Last season, fans were permitted to attend four home games with a capacity of 5,700 before it was closed following the Dolphins game due to COVID-19 infections across the state.

Despite a five-year absence from the playoffs and a four straight losing seasons for the first time since 1963-72, the Broncos' ticket renewal rate in 2020 was slightly below 99 percent. There is a wait list of 90,000 people, and 53 percent of ticket holders kept their money with the team last year — essentially providing a loan rather than taking a refund — showing unique loyalty to a franchise that has won three Super Bowls.

The Broncos finished 5-11 last season and hold the ninth overall pick in the draft. They are led by a new general manager George Paton.

Paton enjoyed a strong free agent period -- the team signed cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller, running back Mike Boone, awarded longterm contracts to safety Justin Simmons and defensive end Shelby Harris, exercised the contract option on Von Miller and re-signed safety Kareem Jackson. The team must still address the quarterback question, and aims to add competition for Drew Lock either through trade, signing or the draft.

