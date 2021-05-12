Broncos aim to end five-year playoff drought, open season at New York Giants

DENVER — The Denver Broncos' tall order of snapping a five-year playoff drought begins with a Giant task.

With coach Vic Fangio needing a fast start in his third season and Broncos Country eager to return to relevance, Denver will open its 2021 season against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2:25 p.m. MST at MetLife Field. The Broncos have not had much recent success there, trounced in Super Bowl 48 and falling to the Jets in a forgettable effort in 2018.

Excuses will prove hollow for Fangio. He is winless in September as the boss, going 0-7, a banana peel spine crunch of a fall that explains why Denver has never been above .500 under his watch. The Broncos are 6-6 vs. the Giants all-time, but have won only twice on the road. The Broncos went 5-11 last season, while the Giants posted a 6-10 record. Both teams feature questions at quarterback. Will Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock or Aaron Rodgers lead Denver? And is the year Daniel Jones shows the Giants he is a franchise player?

In another schedule leak reported by The Washington Post, the Broncos host NFC East division champion Washington at 2:25 p.m. on Oct. 31. This is the type of game the Broncos must win if they want to snap the league's third longest playoff absence. Washington features issues at quarterback, but is crossing its fingers that Ryan Fitzpatrick can provide magic. He nearly rallied Miami to a win last season in Denver. Washington boasts a gnarly defense, led by second-year pass rushing terror Chase Young.

The rest of the Broncos' 2021 schedule will be released Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.