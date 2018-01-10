Broncos agree to terms with new special teams, OL, secondary coaches

DENVER – The Denver Broncos continued their hiring spree Wednesday, agreeing to terms with three more veteran coordinators who will try and help Vance Joseph right the ship at Mile High in 2018.

After a woeful year on special teams, the Broncos agreed to terms with Tom McMahon to be the new special teams coordinator. They also promoted assistant offensive line coach Chris Strausser to be the offensive line-tackles coach, and named Greg Williams as the new defensive backs coach.

McMahon spent the past four years as the special teams coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts after a year as special teams coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs that followed three years with the St. Louis Rams.

Colts’ punter Pat McAfee earned Pro Bowl honors under McMahon in 2014 and 2016, and kicker Adam Vinatieri and long snapper Matt Overton also earned Pro Bowl nods under McMahon.

McMahon coached at the high school and college levels for 14 years before transitioning to the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007.

The Broncos parted ways with Brock Olivo after the season after a lackluster year that included several muffed punt and kick returns.

Strausser will join Kugler, who was named the guards and centers coach last Friday, in coaching the offensive line, which hopes to improve on its 2017 showing.

Williams will take over coaching the No Fly Zone, though it’s still up in the air if he’ll have Pro Bowler Aqib Talib on his roster. He spent the past two seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Colts and coached linebackers and the secondary with the Chargers beforehand.

Colts defensive backs tallied 13 interceptions and 81 passes defended this past season.

The Broncos will add Zach Azzani as their receivers coach. He last coached with the Chicago Bears. It leaves outside linebackers position remaining.

However, they are likely to address in different manner, emphasizing the importance of coaching the pass rush.

The Broncos need a player to breakthrough, ideally Shane Ray. Ray was poised for a big year last season, but tore ligaments in his left wrist in training camp. He played through pain, but never rebounded.