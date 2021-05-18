Broncos agree to terms with first-round pick Pat Surtain

DENVER -- Pat Sutain is known for his precision on the football. He is like a shark with no wasted movement.

That also applied to his first pro contract. The ninth overall pick wasted no time in agreeing to his rookie four-year deal with the Broncos that will be worth roughly $20 million and $12.6 million guaranteed.

A star at Alabama, Surtain brings maturity to his new team, having grown up being coached by his father and former standout NFL corner Patrick Surtain.

Surtain is expected to contribute immediately in nickel and dime packages for the Broncos. He is part of a revamped secondary that boasts Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan.

