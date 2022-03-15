Broncos agree on framework of five-year deal with edge rusher Randy Gregory

DENVER — What a rush.

The Broncos went from thinking their pursuit of free agent outside linebacker Randy Gregory was over Tuesday morning to agreeing to the framework of a five-year, $70 million deal with $28 million guaranteed, according to sources. The deal cannot become official until Wednesday at 2 p.m., around the time Russell Wilson should be introduced as the new face of the franchise.

The Broncos continued bolstering their defense Tuesday, re-signing linebacker Josey Jewell to a two-year, $11 million deal. That means Gregory, lineman D.J. Jones, a premier run stuffer, and Jewell, a strong run defender and possible two-down player, must help the Broncos produce more takeaways and sacks under new defensive boss Ejiro Evero.

Gregory had initially agreed to stay in Dallas with the Cowboys Twitter account acknowledging as much. Then came the U-turn. Gregory decided to take the same deal with the Broncos, addressing the team's urgent need to improve its pass rush in an AFC West division that includes Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and David Carr.

The Broncos explored signing Chandler Jones, 32, and bringing back Von Miller, who turns 33 this month, but believed the cost would be more than Gregory. Plus, they zeroed in on Gregory as their top target. Gregory, 29, is coming off as season when he tied his career high with six sacks despite only playing in 12 games.

According to ESPN, Gregory flipped to the Broncos after the Cowboys attempted to change the language in the contract, perhaps with provisions to protect them if he's suspended again.

The talent is real with the former Nebraska star. The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder plays with burst and is a skilled pass rusher with multiple moves. He ranked as a top-20 free agent on most lists, including Pro Football Focus, who placed him 15th. Gregory posted 19 tackles, three forced fumbles and recorded an interception a year ago under coordinator Dan Quinn. He can be a disruptive force, especially when paired opposite of Bradley Chubb, a player the Broncos need to rebound in the fifth season of an injury-ravaged career.

The risk is also real with Gregory. He has been suspended multiple times for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, including 14 games in 2016, the entire 2017 season, two games in 2018, the entire 2019 season and six games in 2020. It's unclear if the Broncos required any protective language in the contract, though Gregory's switch suggests they did not ask for it.

Giving Gregory this type of money comes with responsibility, and the Broncos must have him available for this deal to work.

The Broncos finished with 36 sacks (tied for 18th) and 19 takeaways (tied for 21st) last season. Evero has promised a defense that will produce more pressure, which led them to Gregory.

Gregory joins Jones (three-year, $30 million, $20 million guaranteed) as the new faces on the Broncos' reworked defense. They are expected to play more nickel this season, meaning the pass rush and a versatile run stuffer take on added importance.

Jewell has been a solid player for the Broncos, though he has struggled in coverage. He supplanted Todd Davis as the starter in 2020 and produced a career-high 113 tackles. Last season ended quickly with a pectoral injury while making a tackle on a punt return in the season's second game. Josey was off to a terrific start and was fully recovered by year's end. GM George Paton and the new staff identified him as a player they wanted back as they continue reshaping the group.

The Broncos are also looking to add cornerback depth with the Rams' Darious Williams a potential target as a slot player. Denver has also expressed interest in bringing back Bryce Callahan — would likely have to be a team-friendly deal — who has been terrific, but unable to stay healthy.

The Broncos have not decided whether to bring back veteran pass rusher Malik Reed. He could provide depth at the outside linebacker spot along with Jonathan Cooper.

