Broncos address corner in fourth round, taking Damarri Mathis

ENGLEWOOD — The draft buzz centers on the first round hugs and the high-profile names. However, rosters are built in the later rounds, providing important depth and creating financial flexibility as young players assume important roles that allow for the pursuit of high-priced free agents.

The Broncos began adding competition at thin positions in Day 3 of the draft, selecting Pittsburgh cornerback Damarri Mathis with the 115th pick and Iowa State defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike at No. 116.

Denver is thin at corner behind starters Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby and Nickelback K'Waun Williams. Mathis joins the room with Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey. Mathis brings incredible athleticism — a 43.5 vertical leap — and physicality to the position.

"Well, I had a really good Zoom with the Broncos leading up to the draft. But I just got that call out of nowhere and it kind of scared me," Mathis said. "I am just ready to get there and get to work."

Mathis spent five years at Pitt, redshirting in 2020 after hurting his shoulder while boxing. He showed resolve in his return, producing 11 pass breakups in his final season and producing a pick six with his 4.39 40-speed. While he must improve his technique, he profiles as someone who can play zone and man coverage. And he doesn't lack confidence.

"I really don’t emulate anyone. I try to pattern my games after myself," Mathis said.

Eyioma Uwazurike — pronounced E-yoh-mah Ooh-WHA-zah-REE-kay — started four years at Iowa State. He lived in the backfield last season, producing nine sacks and 12 tackles for a loss. He brings size and strength, listed at 6-foot-6, 316 pounds.

“I didn’t know I was on the Broncos’ list. It was shocking to see. When I got that call from Denver, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing," Uwazurike, who goes by Enyi. "I’m not a one-trick pony when it comes to pass rushing. I can do a lot of different things.”

The Broncos have six picks remaining, including three in the fifth round.

