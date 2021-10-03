Watch
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

Bridgewater leaves game with concussion, replaced by Lock

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is hit by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ravens Broncos Football
Posted at 4:54 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 18:57:55-04

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out of the second half against Baltimore because of a concussion.

Bridgewater was replaced by Drew Lock. Bridgewater beat out Lock for the starting job in camp.

The 28-year-old Bridgewater was hurt just before halftime on a hit up the middle from Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh. Bridgewater was 7 of 16 for 65 yards and one score.

Denver started 3-0 behind Bridgewater. He joined Peyton Manning as the only QBs in Broncos history to accomplish that feat.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018