Bills sign ex-Broncos punter Martin, place Stevenson on IR

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have filled their punter vacancy by signing Sam Martin, two days after the 10th-year player was cut by the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo had no punter on the roster after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza was accused in a civil lawsuit last week of being involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last fall.

Buffalo freed up a roster spot to sign Martin by placing Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve. The 32-year-old Martin ranks ninth among active players in averaging 46.1 yards per punt.