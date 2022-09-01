Watch Now
Bills sign ex-Broncos punter Martin, place Stevenson on IR

Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin (6) punts against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 7:47 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 21:47:59-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have filled their punter vacancy by signing Sam Martin, two days after the 10th-year player was cut by the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo had no punter on the roster after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza was accused in a civil lawsuit last week of being involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last fall.

Buffalo freed up a roster spot to sign Martin by placing Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve. The 32-year-old Martin ranks ninth among active players in averaging 46.1 yards per punt.

