Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay. Could he land in Denver?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Who is the reigning NFL MVP and a franchise-defining quarterback?

Aaron Rodgers.

He is the answer. But is he for Denver?

The part-time “Jeopardy” host and full-time Green Bay Packers quarterback’s “beautiful mystery” of an offseason could be approaching clarity. According to ESPN, Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, upset with the team since the team traded up to draft his replacement Jordan Love last season and failing to add wide receivers and other free agents this offseason.

The Broncos, at the very least, are expected to inquire about the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer. They are among roughly 27 teams that could use the star, who is coming off a season when he threw for 50 touchdowns and five interceptions. Broncos general manager George Paton aggressively pursued Matthew Stafford this offseason – never approaching the Rams bid for him – and were prepared to go after Deshaun Watson before his legal issues. Thus, it makes sense that Denver would at least explore the price for Rodgers, industry sources told Denver7.

Pro Football Talk reported that Rodgers’ top destinations were San Francisco, Las Vegas and Denver, not necessarily in that order. There’s no guarantee the Packers will trade Rodgers, but their preference would likely be to send him to an AFC team if they did. Rodgers recently became engaged and has expressed interest in Hollywood as a second stage of his life. He worked as a guest host on “Jeopardy” recently, but no permanent successor has been named.

The Packers have known Rodgers’ has been disgruntled and have sent executives to talk with him this offseason, per the report, including offering to extend his contract. It did not thaw the icy feelings, leaving Rodgers wanting out.

The Rodgers’ news broke as Teddy Bridgewater arrived at UCHealth Training center to meet Broncos’ officials. He then left to take his physical to complete the trade. The Broncos acquired him to compete for the starting job on Wednesday for a sixth-round pick. Bridgewater wanted to go to Denver, restricting his contract so the Broncos were only on the hook for $3 million.

Even with Bridgewater in the fold, the Broncos are considering taking a quarterback in the first round with Justin Fields the favorite, but Trey Lance and Mac Jones possibilities. Obviously, if they put all their chips into the center of the table for Rodgers that would be off the board – as it would require multiple first rounders and other picks to even be in the conversation for the former Super Bowl champion.

