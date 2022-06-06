Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Braves score 4 in 11th, top Rockies 6-2, spoil uniform debut

Braves Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Randal Grichuk reacts after striking out against Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Darren O'Day in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Braves Rockies Baseball
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 08:09:32-04

DENVER (AP) — Adam Duvall capped a four-run 11th inning with a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves spoiled the debut of Colorado's new "City Connect" uniforms by beating the Rockies 6-2 on Saturday.

Marcell Ozuna and William Contreras each hit a two-out, run-scoring double off Jhoulys Chacín to set the stage for Duvall.

Duvall's blast finished a sensational night on the mound for the Braves. Starter Spencer Strider and six relievers held the Rockies to three hits.

A.J. Minter earned the win and Jackson Stephens closed it out with a 1-2-3 11th.

Both teams scored a run in the 10th, with Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. bringing one in on a sacrifice fly and Colorado's Elias Díaz with a single.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018