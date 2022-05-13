Watch
Blues ride unconventional lineup into NHL's second round

The Avs will take on the Blues in the Round 2
Michael Thomas/AP
St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington (50) stretches out to make a save during the third period in Game 6 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Posted at 6:42 AM, May 13, 2022
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues eliminated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a mid-series goalie change and an unconventional lineup.

Now, the team heads to Colorado to face the top-seeded Avalanche in the second round.

The Blues have met the Avalanche in the playoffs twice before, losing both matchups, including getting swept in the first round last season.

St. Louis lost Nicky Leddy, Robert Bortuzzo and Torey Krug to injuries in the first three games of the opening round.

Leddy and Bortuzzo returned for Game 5, but Krug (lower-body injury) remains day to day.

The injuries prompted the coaching staff to employ a starting lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the final three games against Minnesota.

