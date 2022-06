SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Connor Joe homered leading off the game, pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon connected for a three-run shot and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3.

Germán Márquez shook off a shaky start and struck out seven in six innings for his first road win this season.

Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk each had two hits to help the Rockies end a four-game losing streak.

Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer for the Giants.

San Francisco has lost four of six.