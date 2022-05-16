Watch
Blackmon, Hilliard, McMahon power Rockies past Royals 10-4

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies left fielder Sam Hilliard, center fielder Yonathan Daza and right fielder Charlie Blackmon, from left, celebrate the team's win over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:00 AM, May 16, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Ryan McMahon hit home runs, Germán Márquez overcame one rough inning for his first victory this season and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game skid by beating the Kansas City Royals 10-4.

Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer in the third, the only frame in which the Royals scored off Márquez who went six innings and allowed three runs and three hits. He struck out six and walked one.

Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the second time this season.

Whit Merrifield had an RBI single while extending his Royals record by playing in his 500th consecutive game.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
