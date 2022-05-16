Watch
Benintendi, Dozier lead 18-hit night; Royals top Rox 14-10

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers watches his two-run double against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 13, 2022, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:54 AM, May 16, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, Hunter Dozier had his first career five-hit game and the Kansas City Royals broke out of their offensive funk in a 14-10 victory over the bumbling Colorado Rockies.

Ryan O'Hearn also homered, Michael A. Taylor had three hits and drove in two.

Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a two-run triple for the Royals, who entered the night with the second fewest runs in the majors.

Brendan Rodgers hit a two-run homer, doubled twice and drove in four.

Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies in their fifth straight loss.

