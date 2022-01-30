Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with Kevin Huber (10) after kicking a 52-yard field goal during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Bengals Chiefs Football
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 18:50:48-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit to take a late 24-21 lead but Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regulation sent it to overtime a week after his 49-yarder on the final play of regulation did the same against Buffalo.

Vonn Bell intercepted Mahomes on the third play of overtime and Burrow and the Bengals took over.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018