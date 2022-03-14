Back to normal: Zags, Baylor join KU, Arizona as NCAA No. 1s

The March Madness bracket is out.

Gonzaga received the top overall seed, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as top seeds.

Early round games in the 68-team tournament start Tuesday.

The nets come down for the final time on April 4 at the Final Four in New Orleans.

This marks the return to the first "normal" tournament since 2019, with teams scattering to eight cities for the first weekend and four more for the Sweet 16.

The tournament was scratched in 2020 due to the then-erupting COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, all the teams played in and around Indianapolis.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the team favored of winning the whole thing is Gonzaga, who are 15-4. Next is Arizona at 6-1, then Kentucky at 15-2 followed by Baylor at 11-1.

According to the Associated Press, players to watch out for are Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, No. 4 Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and No. 2 Auburn's Jabari Smith.