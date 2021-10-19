Watch
Avs' MacKinnon clears COVID-19 protocol, set to play at Caps

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is congratulated at the bench after scoring his second goal of night in the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, in Denver. The National Hockey League is ready to drop the puck on a full 82-game season with fans back in every arena and a wide-open race for the Stanley Cup. The best shot belongs to Colorado, the preseason Cup favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook and anyone who has watched Nathan MacKinnon try to will his team to a championship as one of the best players in the world. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 12:26 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 14:26:58-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon has cleared NHL coronavirus protocols and joined the Colorado Avalanche in Washington.

He is set to make his season debut tonight against the Capitals.

MacKinnon tested positive for the coronavirus last week and had been in the league's COVID-19 protocols since Oct. 12.

The three-time MVP finalist did not travel with the team Monday.

MacKinnon needed to test negative twice to be cleared to play and fly by himself.

Because he is vaccinated, the 26-year-old's absence was considered a hockey-related injury and he was paid during his time away.

MacKinnon reported feeling good in his first time on the ice in eight days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
