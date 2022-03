Avs fall to Canucks in 3-1 loss

DENVER (AP) — Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller scored 1:52 apart early in the third period, Jaroslav Halak stopped 32 shots and the Vancouver Canucks beat the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche 3-1.

Boeser got things rolling by taking advantage of a turnover with a goal 1:23 into the final period.

Miller knocked in another off a rebound moments later.

Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal as the Canucks finished 1-2 against the Avalanche this season.

The Avalanche have been the third-period comeback kings this season, but couldn't add to their total of 10.

Nazem Kadri's power-play goal made it 2-1 early in the third.