Avs fall to Canucks in 3-1 loss

David Zalubowski/AP
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jaroslav Halak, right, makes a glove save as Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:28 AM, Mar 24, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller scored 1:52 apart early in the third period, Jaroslav Halak stopped 32 shots and the Vancouver Canucks beat the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche 3-1.

Boeser got things rolling by taking advantage of a turnover with a goal 1:23 into the final period.

Miller knocked in another off a rebound moments later.

Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal as the Canucks finished 1-2 against the Avalanche this season.

The Avalanche have been the third-period comeback kings this season, but couldn't add to their total of 10.

Nazem Kadri's power-play goal made it 2-1 early in the third.

