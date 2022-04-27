Watch
Avs beat Blues 5-3, match team record for points in season

David Zalubowski/AP
St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich, center, has his shot stopped by Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper, right, after driving past defenseman Josh Manson in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:34 AM, Apr 27, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored one of Colorado's three goals in the second period and the Avalanche held on late to match the franchise record for points in a season with a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Erik Johnson and Josh Manson also scored in the second.

Artturi Lehkonen added a goal just nine seconds into the third period to make it 4-1.

St. Louis rallied late, but Nazem Kadri ended the threat by scoring an empty-net goal with 46.2 seconds left.

The Avalanche have amassed 118 points to tie the team mark set by the 2000-01 squad.

Ryan O'Reilly scored twice and Brandon Saad added another for the Blues.

