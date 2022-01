DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games.

Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored the game's two goals.

Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout.

It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history.