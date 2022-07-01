Young fans share their excitement at the Avalanche Championship Parade

DENVER — It's not every day you get to be at your first championship parade.

While covering the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup Parade and Rally Thursday, Denver7 chatted with many young fans to see how excited they were to be downtown with their favorite hockey team.

The Avalanche dethroned the two-time defending champions, Tampa Bay Lightning, on Sunday evening 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was the first title for this core group led by Nathan MacKinnon, captain Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar and it follows years of playoff disappointment.

Within the crowds at Thursday's parade were young hockey fans, lucky enough to experience a championship parade in person. They had lots to say about watching the team battle their way to the ultimate win.