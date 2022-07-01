Watch Now
Young fans share their excitement at the Avalanche Championship Parade

Denver7's Danny New bounces around with Young Avs fans as they share their excitement at their first championship parade.
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 21:12:37-04

DENVER — It's not every day you get to be at your first championship parade.

While covering the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup Parade and Rally Thursday, Denver7 chatted with many young fans to see how excited they were to be downtown with their favorite hockey team.

READ MORE: Live blog: Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup victory parade in Denver

The Avalanche dethroned the two-time defending champions, Tampa Bay Lightning, on Sunday evening 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was the first title for this core group led by Nathan MacKinnon, captain Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar and it follows years of playoff disappointment.

Within the crowds at Thursday's parade were young hockey fans, lucky enough to experience a championship parade in person. They had lots to say about watching the team battle their way to the ultimate win.

