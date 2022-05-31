Watch
The puck stops here: Way out of West may rest on goaltenders

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper sprays water onto his face during the second period of Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:05 PM, May 30, 2022
DENVER (AP) — All eyes will be on the Connor McDavid versus Nathan MacKinnon clash in the Western Conference final.

Rightfully so. They're two of the best goal scorers in the world. But the way out of the West for Colorado and Edmonton may boil down to which veteran goaltender steps up.

Darcy Kuemper called the prospects of going against McDavid a fun challenge, while 40-year-old Mike Smith relishes this chance of making a push toward the Stanley Cup final. He's playing well, too, stopping 381 of 411 shots so far in the playoffs.

