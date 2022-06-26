Sports Bars prepare for packed Sunday night

DENVER — With the watch party at Tivoli Quad canceled, sports bars in Denver are preparing for a busier than normal night of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday.

Those with Blake Street Tavern said Game 5 was a record-breaking night for them.

“It was just chaotic, wall-to-wall people," said Lindsay Law, the front-of-house manager. “You can't move. You can't get to your tables. You know, everyone's everywhere.”

To prepare for Game 6, Blake Street Tavern will have around 80 staff members, along with extra security. They also have a zero-tolerance policy because they have already had vandalism happen this series.

“Staffing has been a struggle. I'm sure just like all restaurants know, we've been struggling to keep people get people," said a Manager at Blake Street Tavern, Maureen Hogan, discussing problems that cropped up during the pandemic. “We had to furlough a lot of people, and a lot of people got other jobs because of the pandemic. They didn't come back, unfortunately.”

On Friday, Blake Street Tavern filled up almost three hours before the game. They recommend getting to a sports bar anywhere from three to four hours before the game starts.