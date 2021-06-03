Watch
Rantanen scores OT winner, Avs up 2-0 in series vs. Knights

Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado Avalanche players congratulate Mikko Rantanen after his overtime goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jun 03, 2021
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a power-play goal 2:07 into overtime, Philipp Grubauer outdueled fellow Vezina Trophy finalist Marc-Andre Fleury and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Rantanen took a cross-ice pass from Nathan MacKinnon and sent a liner over the glove of Fleury. The goal came after Reilly Smith was called for slashing on Rantanen.

Brandon Saad and Tyson Jost also scored for the Avalanche, who’ve now won six in a row to start the postseason, tying the franchise mark set in 1987 when the team was based in Quebec. Grubauer had 39 saves.

Alec Martinez and Reilly Smith had goals for the Golden Knights.

