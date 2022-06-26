Watch Now
Photos: Avalanche beat Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 to win Stanley Cup

Photos from Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Avalanche won 2-1 to win the Stanley Cup.

Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon greets teammates after scoring during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) is checked by Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo APTOPIX Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos reacts after his goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche fans Liz and Evan Zimmer take a selfie outside Amalie Arena before Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos reacts after scoring during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos scores on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) checks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86), defended by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) reaches for the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) deflects shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) chase the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Linesman Ryan Daisy separates Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy waits on the play during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar talks to his team during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) controls the puck next to Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is seen behind the bench during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Referee Kelly Sutherland talks to Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates away after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning center Riley Nash (16) and Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm (78) look for control of the puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen, bottom, shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) stops a shot on goal by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) greets teammates after scoring during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Linesman Steve Barton (59) separates Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates away after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo APTOPIX Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) reach for the puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) shoots during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor shoots during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat reacts after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon greets teammates after scoring during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) is checked by Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos reacts after his goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche fans Liz and Evan Zimmer take a selfie outside Amalie Arena before Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos reacts after scoring during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos scores on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) checks Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86), defended by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) reaches for the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) deflects shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) chase the puck during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Linesman Ryan Daisy separates Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy waits on the play during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar talks to his team during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) controls the puck next to Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is seen behind the bench during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Referee Kelly Sutherland talks to Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates away after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning center Riley Nash (16) and Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm (78) look for control of the puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen, bottom, shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) for a goal during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) stops a shot on goal by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) greets teammates after scoring during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Linesman Steve Barton (59) separates Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) skates away after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) reach for the puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) shoots during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor shoots during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat reacts after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
