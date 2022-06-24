Photos: Avalanche and Lightning square off in Game 5 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final
Photos from Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena in Denver.
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper stands during player introductions before Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Photo by: AP Photo David Elford, left, and Barbara Elford, both of Toronto, wait to enter the arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo Colorado Avalanche fans exit the light rail train near the arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Photo by: Jack Dempsey/AP Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) shoots against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton shoots against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) moves the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, right, checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, center, drives past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, right, as goaltender Darcy Kuemper protects the net during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) moves the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, right, checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stops a Colorado Avalanche shot during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with Ross Colton (79) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Photo by: AP Photo Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a glove save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo