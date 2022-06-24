Photos: Avalanche and Lightning square off in Game 5 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper stands during player introductions before Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP Photo

David Elford, left, and Barbara Elford, both of Toronto, wait to enter the arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche fans exit the light rail train near the arena before Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Jack Dempsey/AP

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) shoots against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton shoots against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) moves the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, right, checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, center, drives past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, right, as goaltender Darcy Kuemper protects the net during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) moves the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, right, checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stops a Colorado Avalanche shot during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with Ross Colton (79) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a glove save against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Prev 1 / Ad Next