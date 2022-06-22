Photos: Avalanche and Lightning square off in Game 4 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final
Photos from Game 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta, right, checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning hockey fans gather outside Amalie Arena before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning hockey fans gather outside Amalie Arena before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Hockey fans cheer outside Amalie Arena before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates his goal on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, left, shoots the puck past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) to score during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) stops a shot on goal during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stops a shot on goal during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) shoots the puck past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) for a goal during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20), defended by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) attempts a shot during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon, right, shoves Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta checks Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) in front of the net during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo