Photos: Avalanche and Lightning square off in Game 4 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta, right, checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning hockey fans gather outside Amalie Arena before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP Photo

Hockey fans cheer outside Amalie Arena before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates his goal on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli, left, shoots the puck past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) to score during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) stops a shot on goal during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stops a shot on goal during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) shoots the puck past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) for a goal during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20), defended by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) attempts a shot during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon, right, shoves Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta checks Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) in front of the net during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack) AP Photo

