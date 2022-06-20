Watch
Photos: Avalanche and Lightning square off in Game 3 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Photos from Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Avs lead the series 2-0 heading into Monday's game.

Gianna Mancha Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates with the bench after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Gianna Mancha Tampa Bay Lightning mascot Thunderbug cheers with the crowd before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Gianna Mancha Fans cheer as rain starts to fall while awaiting to enter the stadium before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Gianna Mancha Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Riley Nash (16) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Gianna Mancha Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Gianna Mancha Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.Photo by: AP Photo Gianna Mancha Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates with Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Gianna Mancha Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates with Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Colorado Avalanche during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey The Colorado Avalanche team celebrates after Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Gianna Mancha Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, right, celebrates with teammate after scoring agains the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates goal after scoring in the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Gianna Mancha Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Gianna Mancha Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo

