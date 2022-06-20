Photos: Avalanche and Lightning square off in Game 3 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final
Photos from Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Avs lead the series 2-0 heading into Monday's game.
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates with the bench after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning mascot Thunderbug cheers with the crowd before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Fans cheer as rain starts to fall while awaiting to enter the stadium before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Riley Nash (16) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo  Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates with Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) after scoring during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Colorado Avalanche during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against Colorado Avalanche on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo The Colorado Avalanche team celebrates after Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)Photo by: AP Photo Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)Photo by: AP Photo