Photos: Avalanche and Lightning square off in Game 2 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a goal by Valeri Nichushkin as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, left, skates past during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Fans queue up to enter the arena for Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Fans watch as Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher and teammates warm up for Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) warms up for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche fans wait for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen warms up for Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche players and fans stand for the national anthem before Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) celebrates after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal by Josh Manson as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak, right, skates by during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) collides with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scores on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) reaches for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Prev 1 / Ad Next