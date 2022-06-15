Photos: Avalanche and Lightning battle in Game 1 of 2022 Stanley Cup Final

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, top, is pressed against the boards by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Fans cheer before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher ) AP Photo

The championship trophy flashes on a screen above the ice before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog warms up before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher ) AP Photo

Adam Kitamura, Steph Pearl and Greg Stump, from left, all of Denver, wear lucky sweaters before entering Ball Arena for Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Linda Warner, left, and her son, Vince, head into Ball Arena to watch Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Fans holds signs before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher ) AP Photo

Ten-year-old Greyson Goldstein stands outside Ball Arena before Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) collides with Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammates, including Nathan MacKinnon (29) and Mikko Rantanen (96), during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) lets the puck slip past for a Colorado Avalanche goal during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, second from right, celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Cale Makar (8) and Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Bowen Byram (4) and Mikko Rantanen (96) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning by Gabriel Landeskog during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) reaches for puck behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher ) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, left, scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) reacts after letting the puck slip past for a goal by Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul, left, celebrates his goal against the Colorado Avalanche with center Ross Colton (79) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, second from right, celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Cale Makar (8) and Gabriel Landeskog (92) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Erik Johnson (6), Bowen Byram (4) and Mikko Rantanen (96) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper gives up a goal to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) celebrates his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) scores a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher) AP Photo

