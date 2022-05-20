Watch
Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

Jack Dempsey/AP
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) is congratulated for his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 10:43 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 00:43:53-04

DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 to tie their second-round series at a game apiece.

Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues.

It was another stellar performance from Binnington. He's flashing his 2019 form, when as a rookie he led the Blues to a Stanley Cup title with a 16-10 mark and a 2.46 goals-against average.

Gabriel Landeskog scored on a power play early in the third. But Perron answered right back with his seventh goal of these playoffs.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 28 shots.

