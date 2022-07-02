Arvada, Colo. - About 30 sets of identical triplets are born in the U.S. each year, but only one set wore identical Avalanche swag for the majority of their first three months on Earth.

Dani and Graham Smith, two lifelong Avalanche fans from Arvada, celebrated their favorite hockey team's Stanley Cup championship with their three 4-month-old boys, Levi, Ollie and Theo.

Naturally, they were a bit surprised when Dr. Sasha Andrews of Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center told them they were not just about to welcome their second child, but also their third and fourth. Not to mention, according to Dr. Andrews, only one in every 100,000 births contains a set of identical triplets.

"It's funny. It doesn't feel rare when it's happening to you," Dani said while she held Levi and Graham held Ollie and Theo.

"Sometimes we just have to remind ourselves, like, we really have three baby boys here," Graham chimed in.

In the above video, you can hear about how these two hockey super fans celebrated with their new, expanded family, and how the community rallied to help them with this sudden financial demand.

