Marchessault, Pacioretty score late to lift Vegas past Avs

John Locher/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, right, celebrates after teammate Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, not pictured, scored against the Vegas Golden Knights the during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 11:07 PM, Jun 04, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored 45 seconds apart in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

After the Avalanche held serve at home and won the first two games, the Golden Knights cut Colorado's series lead in half, 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 18 shots, including two point-blank saves inside the final two minutes to preserve the win.

