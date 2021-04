DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored with 40 seconds left to lift the Colorado Avalanche past the St. Louis Blues 2-1.

Nathan MacKinnon also had a goal and Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots for Colorado.

The Avalanche have won four in a row and are 12-0-2 over their last 14 games.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis and Ville Husso had 32 saves. The Blues have dropped five straight (0-4-1).

The game appeared headed to overtime when Makar’s shot from the right point went through traffic and by Husso.