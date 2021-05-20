Watch
MacKinnon records hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 in Game 2

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, is congratulated by center Nathan MacKinnon after Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:53 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 01:53:06-04

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon finished his first career playoff hat trick with an empty-net goal to help the Colorado Avalanche pull away late for a 6-3 win over St. Louis in Game 2 after the Blues avoided a pregame virus scare that nearly sidelined several players.

Joonas Donskoi scored twice and Brandon Saad added an empty-netter as the Avalanche took a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Since moving to Denver, Colorado is 13-1 all-time in best-of-seven postseason series when capturing the first two games.

Sammy Blais, Brayden Schenn and Mike Hoffman had goals for St. Louis.

