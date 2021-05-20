MacKinnon records hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon finished his first career playoff hat trick with an empty-net goal to help the Colorado Avalanche pull away late for a 6-3 win over St. Louis in Game 2 after the Blues avoided a pregame virus scare that nearly sidelined several players.

Joonas Donskoi scored twice and Brandon Saad added an empty-netter as the Avalanche took a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Since moving to Denver, Colorado is 13-1 all-time in best-of-seven postseason series when capturing the first two games.

Sammy Blais, Brayden Schenn and Mike Hoffman had goals for St. Louis.