MacKinnon, Makar named to All-Star Game; Bednar to coach, Kadri could get in on fan vote

DENVER – Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar have been selected to play in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game for the Central Division team, which will be coached by Avalanche coach Jared Bednar.

Avs forward Nazem Kadri could also end up the team as he is one of eight Central Division players on the “Last Men In” roster that fans will be able to vote on to send one player from each division to the game Feb. 5 in Las Vegas. Fans can vote by clicking here.

MacKinnon was again named a captain for the squad and is making his fourth All-Star Game appearance. Makar will appear in his first All-Star Game — one of 18 players make their first appearances.

The All-Star Game will be a three-game tournament of 3-on-3 matches. Teams are broken up by divisions, with nine skaters and two goaltenders on each squad.

It will also be Bednar’s first All-Star game and the first time an Avalanche coach has presided over an All-Star team, according to the NHL.

Colorado is currently second in the Central Division with 47 points, three behind first-place Nashville, but with a better winning percentage (.712 versus .676 for the Predators). The Avalanche have the second-best goal differential in the league and the most goals scored of any team.

Makar is fourth among defensemen in the NHL with 34 points and leads all defensemen with 16 goals this season. Kadri is fourth in the league with 48 points and leads the league with 35 assists. Mackinnon is sixth in the league with 29 assists after playing in just 23 games so far. He has six goals on the season.

The All-Star Game will start at 1 p.m. MT on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on Denver7.