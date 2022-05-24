Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series.

Kadri's outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3.

It was Kadri's first career playoff hat trick. Erik Johnson and Devon Toews also scored and Mikko Rantanen added an empty netter for the Avalanche, while Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves.

David Perron scored twice and Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist for the Blues. Ville Husso made 31 saves.