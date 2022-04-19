Watch
Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

Jack Dempsey/AP
Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammate Lars Eller (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 10:49 PM, Apr 18, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche's nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory.

Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders.

The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight seasons. It's the second-longest active streak behind Pittsburgh.

Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, who lead the NHL with 116 points. They're two shy of matching the team mark set by the 2000-01 Colorado squad.

