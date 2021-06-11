Watch
Denver7 | SportsAvalanche

Actions

Golden Knights top Avalanche 6-3, reach Stanley Cup semis

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) scores a goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Avalanche Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 00:10:27-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the postseason to break a tie and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in Game 6 to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Devin Toews, Mikko Rantanen, and Andre Burakovsky scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 17 saves.

Nick Holden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, William Carrier, and Max Pacioretty also scored for Vegas, which won four straight and will face Montreal.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots and moved into sole possession of fourth place all-time with 89 playoff wins.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018