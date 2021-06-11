Golden Knights top Avalanche 6-3, reach Stanley Cup semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the postseason to break a tie and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in Game 6 to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals.

Devin Toews, Mikko Rantanen, and Andre Burakovsky scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 17 saves.

Nick Holden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, William Carrier, and Max Pacioretty also scored for Vegas, which won four straight and will face Montreal.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots and moved into sole possession of fourth place all-time with 89 playoff wins.

