Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight on Denver7

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning starts at 6 p.m. on Denver7.

The Avs lead the series 1-0 after Wednesday's win. But Tampa Bay says they are unfazed after losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Saturday's game is at Ball Arena in Denver.

You can watch special pre-game coverage each game day on Denver7 News at 5:30 p.m. Stay with Denver7 for postgame coverage between the conclusion of the game and the start of Denver7 News at 10.

