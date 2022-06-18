Watch
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight on Denver7

John Locher/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the overtime in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jun 18, 2022
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning starts at 6 p.m. on Denver7.

The Avs lead the series 1-0 after Wednesday's win. But Tampa Bay says they are unfazed after losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Saturday's game is at Ball Arena in Denver.

You can watch special pre-game coverage each game day on Denver7 News at 5:30 p.m. Stay with Denver7 for postgame coverage between the conclusion of the game and the start of Denver7 News at 10.

More coverage of the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final can be found here: https://bit.ly/3O381Ry

