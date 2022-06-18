Father-son superfans reflect on past Avalanche Stanley Cup wins

DENVER — Everyone is so excited that the Colorado Avalanche is once again in the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 2001.

One family Denver7 spoke to has been following this team since the very beginning.

They attended games back when the team won the Stanley Cup Finals back in 1996 and 2001.

The father and son duo, John and Michael Sadwith, have always shared a special bond, especially when it comes to their love for sports.

“It actually started when we had the Colorado Rockies hockey team, which was before Michael was born,” said John,” Nordiques got moved to Denver, got bought by Denver and we were original Avalanche ticket season ticket holders."

He said he's been a season ticket holder ever since. Eventually passing that same passion for hockey down to his son.

“Even from when he could walk, he had a little Mickey Mouse foam stick and puck, and he turned the kitchen into a rink and he would shoot that puck day and night. And making me be the goalie,” added John.

Michael said his favorite hockey memory was watching Game 7 back in 1996 when he was a child.

“I was about four years old. And I remember bits and pieces of it. I remember staying up late, it was three overtimes. I think before then I loved hockey, but that really made me love it even more,” said Michael.

With their team once again competing in the Stanley Cup Finals, they’re taking a trip down memory lane, looking over several items they've collected over the years. Things like tickets, photo albums, bobbleheads, and pucks.

“I didn't realize we had this draft, the original draft when we got MacKinnon. Some of these things, I didn't realize I had. The original tickets from ’96 and ‘01. And some of the other memorabilia and I was surprised as much as I had. It brings a smile to my face and brings back memories of when he was so little,” said John.

They’re hoping to see their team win it all once again.