Family of Avalanche fans might be team's good luck charm due to Stanley Cup birthdays

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — They say fans don't actually have an impact on the game. But sometimes in sports, the math is just hard to deny.

Jared is a die-hard Colorado Avalanche fan from Highlands Ranch. He was born on June 10, 1996 — the day the Avs won their first Stanley Cup.

But wait, it gets crazier. Jared's cousin, Sydney, was born on June 9, 2001 — the day the Avs won their second Stanley Cup.

Now, 21 years later, Jared's sister just had a baby named Zevi. The proud uncle says the family was thrilled for what this could mean for the team's chances this year. In fact, they were already thinking about it following the Avs' second round postseason exits the past few years.

"We just seemed like we couldn't quite make into the [Stanley Cup Final]. Jokes picked up even more like, "Oh, we're gonna have to have that next kid, get over the hump." And then sure enough, my sister has a baby this year. And it looks like we're gonna get over that hump," Jared said.

Even though Zevi wasn't born on the same day as one of the Stanley Cup Final games, it's hard to deny the family's coincidence.