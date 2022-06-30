DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche put their blood, sweat and tears into becoming Stanley Cup champions, and fans can now get a taste of the action.

Coors Light brewed their beer with something extra special for Avs Faithful.

"They scraped the ice from Ball Arena and put it in here," Denver7 reporter Kristian Lopez told a fan. "Brewed it with the beer?" Ryan Redfield responded.

That's right. Ice from the Avs epic playoff run was used to help brew Coors Light's latest batch.

Coors Light brewing the beer of champions

For some fans, trying the ice cold beer is a no-brainer.

"I can't wait to try it. It's probably going to be the definition of tapping the Rockies," Michael Ferro said.

Julie Germano is a little more skeptical.

"I think it's kinda odd, and I don't think I would drink beer with ice that people walked all over," she said.

Those mixed thoughts on the unique brew were all over social media, too.

"I don't think any amount of boiling can get rid of the nasty spit, snot, blood, sweat, tears stale beer etc etc. - no thank you," one tweet said.

I don't think any amount of boiling can get rid of the nasty spit, snot, blood, sweat, tears stale beer etc etc. - no thank you pic.twitter.com/1I559btF6r — Kandy Luongo (@luongo_kandy) June 27, 2022

Another fan also responded to the announcement saying, "Avs, I love you, but…dirty skate ice?"

Avs, I love you, but…dirty skate ice? pic.twitter.com/7nxQbLEHGv — Michelle Goz (@michellegoz) June 27, 2022

While many fans were skeptical, most Denver7 spoke to couldn't wait to get a taste of victory.

"I see where it could be gross, but it's also exciting," Logan Vannoy said.

"I would definitely try it. I'm always down for a new beer," Loy Vannoy added.

"By the time its brewed, the sweat and all of that is all gone, hopefully," Ferro said. "But the taste will be there."

There are special commemorative bottles of the Coors Light Champions Ice, but those are reserved for the team. Starting Thursday, fans can try the beer while supplies last at the following locations: