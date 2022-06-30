Coors Light brewing the beer of champions

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche put their blood, sweat and tears into becoming Stanley Cup champions, and fans can now get a taste of the action.
Coors Light brewed their beer with something extra special for Avs Faithful.
"They scraped the ice from Ball Arena and put it in here," Denver7 reporter Kristian Lopez told a fan. "Brewed it with the beer?" Ryan Redfield responded.
That's right. Ice from the Avs epic playoff run was used to help brew Coors Light's latest batch.
For some fans, trying the ice cold beer is a no-brainer.
"I can't wait to try it. It's probably going to be the definition of tapping the Rockies," Michael Ferro said.
Julie Germano is a little more skeptical.
"I think it's kinda odd, and I don't think I would drink beer with ice that people walked all over," she said.
Those mixed thoughts on the unique brew were all over social media, too.
"I don't think any amount of boiling can get rid of the nasty spit, snot, blood, sweat, tears stale beer etc etc. - no thank you," one tweet said.
I don't think any amount of boiling can get rid of the nasty spit, snot, blood, sweat, tears stale beer etc etc. - no thank you pic.twitter.com/1I559btF6r— Kandy Luongo (@luongo_kandy) June 27, 2022
Another fan also responded to the announcement saying, "Avs, I love you, but…dirty skate ice?"
Avs, I love you, but…dirty skate ice? pic.twitter.com/7nxQbLEHGv— Michelle Goz (@michellegoz) June 27, 2022
While many fans were skeptical, most Denver7 spoke to couldn't wait to get a taste of victory.
"I see where it could be gross, but it's also exciting," Logan Vannoy said.
"I would definitely try it. I'm always down for a new beer," Loy Vannoy added.
"By the time its brewed, the sweat and all of that is all gone, hopefully," Ferro said. "But the taste will be there."
There are special commemorative bottles of the Coors Light Champions Ice, but those are reserved for the team. Starting Thursday, fans can try the beer while supplies last at the following locations:
- ViewHouse Ballpark, located at 2015 Market St.
- Sports Column, located at 1930 Blake St.
- Hayter’s, located at 1920 Blake St.
- Swanky’s Vittles and Libations, located at 1938 Blake St.
- Brother’s Bar and Grill, located at 1920 Market St.
- Blake Street Tavern, located at 2301 Blake St. #200
- Jackson’s LoDo, located at 1520 20th St.
- Stoney’s Bar and Grill, located at 1111 Lincoln St.
- Tom’s Watchbar, located at 1601 19th St. Unit 100
- McGregor Square Plaza, located at 1901 Wazee St.
- Blue Moon Brewery, located at 3750 Chestnut Pl.