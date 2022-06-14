DENVER – Trey Dunn, an 8-year-old from Commerce City, has big dreams to be the best NHL goalie of all time. So, his Avalanche game ritual that he came up with might best be characterized as future job training.

“He would get fully dressed as if he was going out on the ice and stand in front of the TV from the national anthem through the entire game in a full set of gear,” said Trey’s dad, George Dunn.

For a few hours a night, the Hyland Hills Jaguar transforms into the Avs starting goalie, complete with a stick tap to applaud the national anthem.

Commerce City boy trains in his full goalie gear while watching Avalanche games

“For about the first period, he would pretend like he was in the game,” George Dunn said. “But he’d usually get pretty worn out and then would be out on the couch in full gear.”

Trey’s unique way of watching his favorite team got noticed by the NHL, which tweeted out one of George’s videos of his son.

“Really good,” is how Trey said he feels after getting more than 3,000 likes on that video. And he’s already got a plan set for the Stanley Cup Final, which starts Wednesday with pregame coverage on Denver7 at 5 p.m.

“Just keep doing it because I like it!” Trey said.