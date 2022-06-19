Colorado family takes love for hockey to new level, name kids after famous players

ARVADA, Colo. — It's an extra special Father's Day for the Hyland family from Arvada. They have been big Avalanche fans since day one.

After Saturday's big 7-0 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, their team is now one step closer to winning the Stanley Cup.

This is giving the family all the more reason to celebrate. Outside their home, you'll see an Avalanche flag proudly hanging outside.

This is not an uncommon sight, especially during the Cup Final. But the Hyland's are taking their love for the game to a whole new level by honoring that love for hockey in a unique way.

The family named their almost 2-year-old son Jack MacKinnon.

"He was born during the pandemic. We are huge Avs fans. He was named after Nate MacKinnon," said dad, Charlie.

Their youngest child, 3-month-old Harry, is named after Harry Hyland who was the first NHL player to score a hat trick.

A hat trick, as hockey fans know, comes when a player scores three goals in a game, which Charlie Hyland said is fitting, as Harry is his third son.

"I'd love to see them sweep, honestly, although it would be nice to see them win at home, too which would be insane, but it's been a lot of fun," said his wife, Allison.

Their oldest son Patrick plays for the Arvada Hockey Club and said he hopes to play professionally one day.

"My favorite part is probably when we score a goal. It's always fun. If I won a Cup I'd be very happy," said Patrick.

He said his favorite player is MacKinnon. He has a signed jersey and photos of the team hanging up on his bedroom wall.

Charlie's mother, Geri said she's proud of her team after Saturday's big win.

"I'm so excited. I can't even put it into words. It was so fun to watch, 7-0 for Pete sake's. These guys are on fire. It would mean a lot to have your home team with the Stanley Cup again," said Geri.