Colorado Avalanche watch party tickets for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final sold out at Ball Arena

DENVER – Hockey fans looking to cheer on the Avs Monday and Wednesday night of this week should reassess their plans to attend a watch party at Ball Arena.

That’s because tickets for the Ball Arena watch parties for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final are now sold out, according to the Ticketmaster website.

Denver7 learned Friday that Ball Arena was opening all three levels of the arena for these watch parties, with tickets going for $20 each.

The Avs play the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 Monday at 6 p.m. They head into the game with a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 4 is Wednesday.

If you’ve already hosted a watch party at home and your friends aren’t willing to do it, there are several spots across Colorado where you can watch the games. Just make sure to call before heading out as occupancy limits might prevent you from getting in the door.

